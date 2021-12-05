Truist Increases Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

