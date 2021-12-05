Truist Increases Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,472 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
