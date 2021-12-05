Truist Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

NYSE CHH opened at $143.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

