trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.03

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 18347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

