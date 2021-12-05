trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.03

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 18347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.
The firm has a market cap of $737.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
