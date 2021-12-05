Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,088.

TCN stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$10.85 and a 52 week high of C$18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.