TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Holdings Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

