Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up to $47.15

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $50.33. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 640 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

