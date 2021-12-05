Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,421 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784.

Shares of OWL opened at $15.08 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

