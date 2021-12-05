Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 659 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

