Tranquility Partners LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 539,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $455.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.79. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

