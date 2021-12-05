Tranquility Partners LLC Has $414,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE AB opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

