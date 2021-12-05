Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 254 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after buying an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $128.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

