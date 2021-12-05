ToughBuilt Industries’ (TBLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.57. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

