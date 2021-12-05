Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average of $172.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

