Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 484 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.