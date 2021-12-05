Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $227,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

