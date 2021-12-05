Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 2,255 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

