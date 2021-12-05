Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TOTZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.