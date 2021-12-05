Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.91.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

