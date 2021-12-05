Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

OTCMKTS TOELY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,741. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.