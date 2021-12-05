TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0953

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.74 million and $17,077.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

