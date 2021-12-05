TigerCash (TCH) Hits One Day Volume of $4.96 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $631,837.07 and approximately $4.96 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.58 or 0.00918341 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

