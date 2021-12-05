Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of Banner worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $11,393,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

