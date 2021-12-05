Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

