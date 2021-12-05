Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $14.41 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.