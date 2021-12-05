Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.92 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,173 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.