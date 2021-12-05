TheStreet Lowers OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

