Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.09. 3,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

