The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.11. 6,904,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 75.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.