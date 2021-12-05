The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193,046 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.84% of Western Union worth $69,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Western Union by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

