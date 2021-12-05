The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

DIS stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

