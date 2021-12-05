The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

