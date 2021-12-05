The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $389.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.11 million to $392.30 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,259. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.04, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

