The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 2.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 201.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,931 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

