The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.