The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 2,827,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Shizuoka Bank has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile
