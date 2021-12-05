The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 960.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.