The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $382.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $235.45 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

