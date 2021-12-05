The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 106,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FNLC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.10. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,375. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,610,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

