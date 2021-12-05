The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $775.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $460.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.75. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $435.12 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 45.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 2,286.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

