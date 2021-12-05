The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,648. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

