The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

Shares of BNS opened at C$83.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.00. The company has a market cap of C$102.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$66.37 and a 52-week high of C$84.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

