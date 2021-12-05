Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 25,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,683. Thales has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

