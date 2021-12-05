Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

