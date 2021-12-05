Terra (LUNA) Tops One Day Volume of $5.49 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.89 or 0.00147112 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $27.87 billion and approximately $5.49 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 860,891,716 coins and its circulating supply is 387,628,793 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.