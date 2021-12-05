Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NYSE:TME opened at $6.05 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

