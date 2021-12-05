Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Telstra has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

