Telsey Advisory Group Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $11.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $419.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

