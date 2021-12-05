TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

