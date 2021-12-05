Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.38

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

