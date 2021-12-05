Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KULR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS KULR opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.