Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $402.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $402.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.50.

Shares of SNPS opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

